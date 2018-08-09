Sweet Home Alabama dessert competition, culinary fair is this Saturday at Jeff State Hoover campus

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lance Shores/Hoover Public Library sweets

The American Culinary Federation is putting on a Sweet Home Alabama Dessert Competition and Culinary Fair this Saturday at Jefferson State Community College’s Shelby-Hoover campus off Valleydale Road.

The competition will allow people to sample cakes, pies, cookies and other desserts created by Alabama chefs, home cooks and restaurant professionals, as well as Bo Jackson’s signature hamburgers. The event, which is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., also will feature presentations from nutrition and health experts. Admission is free.

The dessert competition is a preliminary for the 2018 World Food Championships, to be held in Orange Beach Nov. 7-11. The world competition includes a grand prize of $300,000. There are two categories in the Sweet Home Alabama competition: one for students in high school and post-secondary institutions, and the other for home chefs and professionals.

Chefs participating in live culinary demonstrations include Nick Hartman of Ice By Design, Joseph Mitchell, Clayton Sherrod, Andrea Griffith of Purcell Farms and Chris Fizzina of Gordon Food Services.

For more information, go to acfbirmingham.com.