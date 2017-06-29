Suspected car thief arrested within hour of theft at Hoover Mercedes-Benz dealership

A 20-year-old Chelsea man was arrested this week within an hour after stealing a car from the Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham dealership in Hoover, Hoover police said today.

The owner of the 2013 Mercedes C300 brought it to the dealership for service Tuesday morning and left it running in the service lane when a man got into the car and drove away, police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in a news release.

Police responded to the call at 10:49 a.m., and at 11:44 a.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect and vehicle in the 1700 block of Signal Valley Trail in Chelsea, Czeskleba said.

Police took Ian Tyler Rettig, 20, of Chelsea into custody, and he was charged with first-degree theft of property. Rettig was transferred to the Jefferson County Jail, where he remains on a $15,000 bond, police said.