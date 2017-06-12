Suspect sustains life-threatening injuries after jumping off bridge

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police

A 27-year-old man sustained injuries that appear to be life-threatening after he jumped down 25 feet from I-459 to Alabama 150 below, according to a press release from Hoover Police.

A Hoover police officer was responding to a call regarding a car stopped in the center lane of I-459 South around 5:22 a.m. on Sunday, June 11. When he arrived on scene around 5:26 a.m., the officer found a silver Nissan stooped in the center lane, according to the release.

The driver, a 27-year-old male, "appeared to be intoxicated and was passed out behind the wheel," Lt. Keith Czeskleba said in the release. The officer woke the driver and had him step out of the car.

As the officer waited for backup, the driver reportedly refused to put his hands behind his back and became agitated. He then fled toward the railing of the bridge, jumped over the railing and fell 25 feet to AL-150, according to the release.

Czeskleba told Hoover Sun they believe the officer did what she could to control the suspect while in difficult circumstances.

"Dealing with a driver who is likely impaired is difficult on its own. When you have the added danger of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the interstate, along with an uncooperative subject, it creates an environment that is not safe for anyone," he said. "The outcome was bad, but it could have been even worse. We’re thankful our officer was not injured and we’re very fortunate that no innocent motorist struck the stopped vehicle."

Officers administered first aid while waiting on paramedics to arrive. Hoover Fire Department arrived just before 5:40 a.m., according to the release, and the driver was transported to UAB Hospital by a Hoover rescue unit. The driver's injuries appear to be life threatening, according to the release.

"This is certainly a tragic situation and first and foremost, we hope this individual is able to make a full recovery," Czeskleba said. "The first officer on scene found herself in an extremely dangerous situation. It’s not uncommon for us to respond to calls where D.U.I. suspects are passed out at the wheel, but when it involves a stopped vehicle in the middle of the interstate, it really increases the chances for a terrible outcome."