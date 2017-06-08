Sunday open houses: June 11

Sunday, June 11 from 2-4 p.m.

2248 Vanessa Drive

  • HOOVER
  • $345,000
  • MLS#: 784899
  • 4 Bedrooms/2 Full 1 Half Baths
  • Janet Book 205-960-0053

1464 Alford Avenue

  • HOOVER
  • $234,900
  • MLS#: 780658
  • 4 Bedrooms/3 Baths
  • Dan Flynn 205-428-4276

5640 Chestnut Trace

  • HOOVER
  • $425,000
  • MLS#: 774702
  • 3 Bedrooms/3 Full 1 Half Baths
  • Jerry Brown 205-401-9754

1553 James Hill Way

  • HOOVER/ ROSS BRIDGE
  • $342,900
  • MLS#: 782855
  • 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths
  • Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025

