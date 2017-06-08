Sunday open houses: June 11

Sunday, June 11 from 2-4 p.m.

2248 Vanessa Drive

HOOVER

$345,000

MLS#: 784899

4 Bedrooms/2 Full 1 Half Baths

Janet Book 205-960-0053

1464 Alford Avenue

HOOVER

$234,900

MLS#: 780658

4 Bedrooms/3 Baths

Dan Flynn 205-428-4276

5640 Chestnut Trace

HOOVER

$425,000

MLS#: 774702

3 Bedrooms/3 Full 1 Half Baths

Jerry Brown 205-401-9754

1553 James Hill Way

HOOVER/ ROSS BRIDGE

$342,900

MLS#: 782855

4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths

Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025

To be featured, email achandler@starnespublishing.com before noon on Thursday.