Sunday Open Houses: 1-22-17

1180 Hibiscus Drive

Hoover

List price: $369,900

MLS ID# 755009

4 beds, 3.5 baths

Agent, Shelly Terry, 205-482-7676

Sunday, January 22, 2-4 p.m.

5089 Lake Crest Drive

Hoover

List price: $369,900

MLS ID# 766217

4 beds, 4.5 baths

Agent, Shelly Terry, 205-482-7676

Sunday, January 22, 2-4 p.m.

2000 Baneberry Drive

Riverchase

List price: $959,900

MLS ID# 765594

5 beds, 6.5 baths

Agent, Merry Leach, 205-266-5660

Sunday, January 22, 2-4 p.m.

1714 Kestwick Circle

Green Valley

List price: $324,900

MLS ID# 768109

5 beds, 3 baths

Agent, Terri Steinert, 205-999-2841

Sunday, January 22, 2-4 p.m.

5640 Chestnut Trace

Hoover/Trace Crossings

List price: $425,000

MLS#763238

3 Beds, 3.5 Baths

Agent, Ginger Brown, 205-413-0423

Sunday, January 22, 2-4 p.m.

2440 Regent Ln

Hoover

List price: $189,900

MLS#: 771610

4 Beds, 2.5 Baths

Agent, Jason Garrison, 205-903-1460

Sunday, January 22, 2-4 p.m.

To submit your open house listing, email information to brittany@starnespublishing.com by noon each Thursday.