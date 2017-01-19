Sunday Open Houses: 1-22-17

1180 Hibiscus Drive

  • Hoover
  • List price: $369,900
  • MLS ID# 755009
  • 4 beds, 3.5 baths
  • Agent, Shelly Terry, 205-482-7676
  • Sunday, January 22, 2-4 p.m.

5089 Lake Crest Drive

  • Hoover
  • List price: $369,900
  • MLS ID# 766217
  • 4 beds, 4.5 baths
  • Agent, Shelly Terry, 205-482-7676
  • Sunday, January 22, 2-4 p.m.

2000 Baneberry Drive

  • Riverchase
  • List price: $959,900
  • MLS ID# 765594
  • 5 beds, 6.5 baths
  • Agent, Merry Leach, 205-266-5660
  • Sunday, January 22, 2-4 p.m.

1714 Kestwick Circle

  • Green Valley
  • List price: $324,900
  • MLS ID# 768109
  • 5 beds, 3 baths
  • Agent, Terri Steinert, 205-999-2841
  • Sunday, January 22, 2-4 p.m.

5640 Chestnut Trace

  • Hoover/Trace Crossings
  • List price: $425,000
  • MLS#763238
  • 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths
  • Agent, Ginger Brown, 205-413-0423
  • Sunday, January 22, 2-4 p.m.

2440 Regent Ln

  • Hoover
  • List price: $189,900
  • MLS#: 771610
  • 4 Beds, 2.5 Baths
  • Agent, Jason Garrison, 205-903-1460
  • Sunday, January 22, 2-4 p.m.

To submit your open house listing, email information to brittany@starnespublishing.com by noon each Thursday.

Tags

See our full January issue

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours