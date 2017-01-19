Sunday Open Houses: 1-22-17

×
1180 Hibiscus Drive
- Hoover
- List price: $369,900
- MLS ID# 755009
- 4 beds, 3.5 baths
- Agent, Shelly Terry, 205-482-7676
- Sunday, January 22, 2-4 p.m.
5089 Lake Crest Drive
- Hoover
- List price: $369,900
- MLS ID# 766217
- 4 beds, 4.5 baths
- Agent, Shelly Terry, 205-482-7676
- Sunday, January 22, 2-4 p.m.
2000 Baneberry Drive
- Riverchase
- List price: $959,900
- MLS ID# 765594
- 5 beds, 6.5 baths
- Agent, Merry Leach, 205-266-5660
- Sunday, January 22, 2-4 p.m.
1714 Kestwick Circle
- Green Valley
- List price: $324,900
- MLS ID# 768109
- 5 beds, 3 baths
- Agent, Terri Steinert, 205-999-2841
- Sunday, January 22, 2-4 p.m.
5640 Chestnut Trace
- Hoover/Trace Crossings
- List price: $425,000
- MLS#763238
- 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths
- Agent, Ginger Brown, 205-413-0423
- Sunday, January 22, 2-4 p.m.
2440 Regent Ln
- Hoover
- List price: $189,900
- MLS#: 771610
- 4 Beds, 2.5 Baths
- Agent, Jason Garrison, 205-903-1460
- Sunday, January 22, 2-4 p.m.
To submit your open house listing, email information to brittany@starnespublishing.com by noon each Thursday.