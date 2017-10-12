Sunday open house: 10-15-17

by

3779 James Hill Circle

  • Ross Bridge
  • MLS #797245   
  • $299,500
  • 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath
  • Mary Browning, 205.281.5992

5640 Chestnut Trace

  • HOOVER
  • $399,000
  • MLS#774702
  • 3 Bedrooms/3 Full 1 Half Baths
  • Ginger Brown, 413-0423

379 North Lake Rd

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 795212
  • 6 beds, 6.5 baths
  • $749,000
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

1456 Scout Ridge Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS#785714
  • 6 beds, 4 full and 2 half baths
  • $660,000
  • Amy Lawson, RealtySouth, 205-215-0284

1520 Scout Trc

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 794428
  • 5 beds, 4 full and 2 half baths
  • $499,900
  • Lynn Coffey, RealtySouth, 205-999-0354

1415 Scout Trc

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 786801
  • 4 beds, 4.5 baths
  • $460,000
  • Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

2348 Ridge Trl

  • Hoover
  • MLS#795650
  • 4 beds, 3.5 baths
  • $449,900
  • Nick Higdon, RealtySouth, 205-908-7861

1613 Wingfield Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS#788265
  • 4 beds, 4.5 baths
  • $399,900
  • Peck Barham, RealtySouth, 205-529-1220

180 Thornberry Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS#794646
  • 3 beds, 2.5 baths
  • $269,900
  • Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686

1306 Barristers Ct UNIT 1306

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 790219
  • 2 beds, 2.5 baths
  • $189,900
  • Michael Brogan, RealtySouth, 205-440-0400

