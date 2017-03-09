Sunday open house: March 12

×
1597 James Hill Cove
- Hoover/Ross Bridge
- $407,000
- MLS#: 773676
- 4 bedrooms, 3 baths
- Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025
- Sunday, March 12 @ 2-4pm
×
3921 Butler Springs Way
- Hoover/Ross Bridge
- $599,900
- MLS#: 759366
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths
- Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025
- Sunday, March 12 @ 2-4pm
×
3862 Village Center Drive
- Hoover/Ross Bridge
- $399,900
- MLS#: 767838
- 4 bedrooms, 3 baths
- Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025
- Sunday, March 12 @ 2-4pm
×
4364 Abbotts Way
- Hoover/Ross Bridge
- $314,900
- MLS#: 765313
- 3 bedrooms, 2 baths
- Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025
- Sunday, March 12 @ 2-4pm
×
4339 Abbotts Way
- Hoover/Ross Bridge
- $439,900
- MLS#: 767953
- 5 bedrooms, 3 baths
- Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025
- Sunday, March 12 @ 2-4pm
Email achandler@starnespublishing.com open house listings in this format before noon on Thursday.