1491 Laurens Street

Hoover

$329,900

MLS ID# 772344

4 beds, 2 baths

Agent: Julie Kim 205-222-9000

1 - 2 p.m. Sunday

5034 Emerald Court

Hoover

$389,900

MLS ID# 762109

6 beds, 4.5 baths

Agent: Patti Schreiner 205-222-5651

2 - 4 p.m. Sunday

To submit your open house listing, email achandler@starnespublishing.com with information by noon each Thursday.