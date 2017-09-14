Sunday open house: 9-17-17

2-4 p.m.

5640 Chestnut Trace

HOOVER

$399,000

MLS#774702

3 Bedrooms/3 Full 1 Half Baths

Jerry Brown, 205-401-9754

1034 Regent Park Drive

HOOVER

$375,000

MLS#793888

4 Bedrooms/3 Baths

Debbie White 205-789-5378

Julie Archibald 205-908-3588

1291 Legacy Dr

Hoover

MLS# 776737

6 bed, 5.5 bath

$1,100,000

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

379 North Lake Rd

Hoover

MLS# 795212

6 bed, 6.5 bath

$799,900

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

412 Ramsay Rd

Hoover

MLS# 770537

6 bed, 5.5 bath

$699,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

8198 Castlehill Rd

Hoover

MLS# 739542

$699,000

6 bed, 6 full bath, 2 half bath

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

1456 Scout Ridge Dr

Hoover

MLS# 35244

$689,000

Amy Lawson, RealtySouth, 205-215-0284

5571 Lake Trace Dr

Hoover

MLS#780062

$649,900

4 bed, 4.5 bath

Gwen Vinzant, RealtySouth, 205-222-4750

1520 Scout Trc

Hoover

MLS# 794428

$510,000

5 bed, 4 full baths, 2 half baths

Lynn Coffey, RealtySouth, 205-999-0354

1563 Lake Cyrus Club Dr

Hoover

MLS# 791677

$500,000

5 bed, 3.5 bath

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

1567 Lake Cyrus Club Dr

Hoover

MLS# 7911682

$493,400

5 bed, 3.5 bath

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

1415 Scout Trc

Hoover

MLS# 35226

$484,900

4 bed, 4.5 bath

Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470

1571 Lake Cyrus Club Dr

Hoover

MLS# 791678

$473,300

5 bed, 3.5 bath

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

1496 Scout Trc

Hoover

MLS# 790281

$459,915

4 bed, 3 full baths, 2 half baths

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

4000 Water Willow Ln

Hoover

MLS# 782890

$459,900

4 bed, 4.5 bath

Patricia Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157

1484 Scout Trc

Hoover

MLS# 790268

$449,900

5 bed, 3.5 bath

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

5244 Lake Crest Cir

Hoover

MLS# 794397

$448,900

4 bed, 3.5 bath

Amy Lawson, RealtySouth, 205-215-0284

5230 Brookside Pass

Hoover

MLS# 784911

$429,900

4 bed, 3.5 bath

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

4357 Milner Rd W

Hoover

MLS# 794471

$429,000

5 bed, 4.5 bath

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

2409 Inverness Point Dr

Hoover

MLS# 792649

$424,500

4 bed, 3.5 bath

Melissa Wise, RealtySouth, 205-520-3878

2245 Ross Ave

Hoover

MLS# 783730

$395,000

4 bed, 3.5 bath

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

648 Preserve Way

Hoover

MLS# 794498

$379,900

3 bed, 2 bath

Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

1505 Scout Trc

Hoover

MLS# 790292

$379,900

4 bed, 3.5 baths

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

5261 Overland Trc

Hoover

MLS# 791650

$369,900

5 bed, 4.5 bath

TJ Westmoreland, RealtySouth, 205-918-3000

4405 Cahaba River Rd

Hoover

MLS# 794157

$346,500

4 bed, 3 bath

Anna Lu Hemphill, RealtySouth, 205-540-6135

1743 Creekside Dr

Hoover

MLS# 793477

$339,900

4 bed, 2.5 bath

Barbara Demedicis, RealtySouth, 205-991-6565

1230 Woodlands Way

Hoover

MLS# 784864

$338,900

4 bed, 4.5 bath

Ernestine Grimes, RealtySouth, 205-305-9482

1438 Brocks Trc

Hoover

MLS# 777534

$320,000

4 bed, 2.5 bath

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

932 Riverchase Pkwy

Hoover

MLS# 768130

$319,900

5 bed, 3.5 bath

Nick Higdon, RealtySouth, 205-908-7861

2428 Brook Run

Hoover

MLS# 784118

$314,900

3 bed, 3.5 bath

Ann Kirkwood, RealtySouth, 205-960-6738

1932 Deo Dara Dr

Hoover

MLS# 793445

$299,900

4 bed, 3 bath

Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875

3586 Deerfield Dr

Hoover

MLS# 785447

$285,000

4 bed, 3 bath

Peggy Palmer, RealtySouth, 205-835-6692

5217 Overlook Cir

Hoover

MLS# 793710

$263,000

3 bed, 3 bath

Trish Leverett, RealtySouth, 205-567-5295

1000 Shades Crest Rd

Hoover

MLS# 783950

$258,000

3 bed, 2 bath

Mary Jones, RealtySouth, 205-616-0119

861 Cable Dr

Hoover

MLS# 793043

$239,900

4 bed, 3 bath

Teresa Ellard, RealtySouth, 205-835-6527

2309 Royal Knoll Ln

Hoover

MLS# 791335

$210,000

3 bed, 2 bath

Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

2180 Chapel Hill Rd

Hoover

MLS# 792700

$157,000

3 bed, 2 bath

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

