Sunday open house: 9-17-17

2-4 p.m.

  • 5640 Chestnut Trace
  • HOOVER
  • $399,000
  • MLS#774702
  • 3 Bedrooms/3 Full 1 Half Baths
  • Jerry Brown, 205-401-9754

1034 Regent Park Drive

1291 Legacy Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 776737
  • 6 bed, 5.5 bath
  • $1,100,000
  • Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

379 North Lake Rd

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 795212
  • 6 bed, 6.5 bath
  • $799,900
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

412 Ramsay Rd

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 770537
  • 6 bed, 5.5 bath
  • $699,000
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

8198 Castlehill Rd

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 739542
  • $699,000
  • 6 bed, 6 full bath, 2 half bath
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

1456 Scout Ridge Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 35244
  • $689,000
  • Amy Lawson, RealtySouth, 205-215-0284

5571 Lake Trace Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS#780062
  • $649,900
  • 4 bed, 4.5 bath
  • Gwen Vinzant, RealtySouth, 205-222-4750

1520 Scout Trc

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 794428
  • $510,000
  • 5 bed, 4 full baths, 2 half baths
  • Lynn Coffey, RealtySouth, 205-999-0354

1563 Lake Cyrus Club Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 791677
  • $500,000
  • 5 bed, 3.5 bath
  • Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

1567 Lake Cyrus Club Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 7911682
  • $493,400
  • 5 bed, 3.5 bath
  • Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

1415 Scout Trc

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 35226
  • $484,900
  • 4 bed, 4.5 bath
  • Katie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-365-1470

1571 Lake Cyrus Club Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 791678
  • $473,300
  • 5 bed, 3.5 bath
  • Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

1496 Scout Trc

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 790281
  • $459,915
  • 4 bed, 3 full baths, 2 half baths
  • Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

4000 Water Willow Ln

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 782890
  • $459,900
  • 4 bed, 4.5 bath
  • Patricia Morgan, RealtySouth, 205-531-8157

1484 Scout Trc

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 790268
  • $449,900
  • 5 bed, 3.5 bath
  • Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

5244 Lake Crest Cir

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 794397
  • $448,900
  • 4 bed, 3.5 bath
  • Amy Lawson, RealtySouth, 205-215-0284

5230 Brookside Pass

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 784911
  • $429,900
  • 4 bed, 3.5 bath
  • Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

4357 Milner Rd W

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 794471
  • $429,000
  • 5 bed, 4.5 bath
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

2409 Inverness Point Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 792649
  • $424,500
  • 4 bed, 3.5 bath
  • Melissa Wise, RealtySouth, 205-520-3878

2245 Ross Ave

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 783730
  • $395,000
  • 4 bed, 3.5 bath
  • Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

648 Preserve Way

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 794498
  • $379,900
  • 3 bed, 2 bath
  • Merry Leach, RealtySouth, 205-266-5660

1505 Scout Trc

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 790292
  • $379,900
  • 4 bed, 3.5 baths
  • Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

5261 Overland Trc

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 791650
  • $369,900
  • 5 bed, 4.5 bath
  • TJ Westmoreland, RealtySouth, 205-918-3000

4405 Cahaba River Rd

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 794157
  • $346,500
  • 4 bed, 3 bath
  • Anna Lu Hemphill, RealtySouth, 205-540-6135

1743 Creekside Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 793477
  • $339,900
  • 4 bed, 2.5 bath
  • Barbara Demedicis, RealtySouth, 205-991-6565

1230 Woodlands Way

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 784864
  • $338,900
  • 4 bed, 4.5 bath
  • Ernestine Grimes, RealtySouth, 205-305-9482

1438 Brocks Trc

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 777534
  • $320,000
  • 4 bed, 2.5 bath
  • Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

932 Riverchase Pkwy

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 768130
  • $319,900
  • 5 bed, 3.5 bath
  • Nick Higdon, RealtySouth, 205-908-7861

2428 Brook Run

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 784118
  • $314,900
  • 3 bed, 3.5 bath
  • Ann Kirkwood, RealtySouth, 205-960-6738

1932 Deo Dara Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 793445
  • $299,900
  • 4 bed, 3 bath
  • Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875

3586 Deerfield Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 785447
  • $285,000
  • 4 bed, 3 bath
  • Peggy Palmer, RealtySouth, 205-835-6692

5217 Overlook Cir

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 793710
  • $263,000
  • 3 bed, 3 bath
  • Trish Leverett, RealtySouth, 205-567-5295

1000 Shades Crest Rd

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 783950
  • $258,000
  • 3 bed, 2 bath
  • Mary Jones, RealtySouth, 205-616-0119

861 Cable Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 793043
  • $239,900
  • 4 bed, 3 bath
  • Teresa Ellard, RealtySouth, 205-835-6527

2309 Royal Knoll Ln

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 791335
  • $210,000
  • 3 bed, 2 bath
  • Gwen Brannum, RealtySouth, 205-908-0200

2180 Chapel Hill Rd

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 792700
  • $157,000
  • 3 bed, 2 bath
  • Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

