Sunday open house: 8-05-18

by

3981 James Hill Place

Area of town: Hoover/Ross Bridge

MLS#: 815419

$414,900

4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths

Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025

1518 Haddon Drive

Hoover/Ross Bridge

MLS#: 823271

List price: $519,000

5 bedrooms, 4 baths

Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025

4027 St Charles Dr

Hoover

MLS# 822764

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$799,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

1024 Danberry Ln

Hoover

MLS# 823193

4 beds, 3 baths

$624,240

Sherry Best, RealtySouth, 205-540-7171

1151 Herrington St

Hoover

MLS# 771416

4 beds, 4.5 baths

$575,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

3112 Lake Highland Ln

Hoover

MLS# 809443

4 beds, 3 baths

$565,000

Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

1415 Scout Trc

Hoover

MLS# 823987

4 beds, 4.5 baths

$467,500

Stephanie Byrne, RealtySouth, 205-907-8362

2101 Brae Trl

Hoover

MLS# 821591

3 beds, 2.5 baths

$439,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

1193 Haven Rd

Hoover

MLS# 820488

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$419,900

Eddie Macksound, RealtySouth, 205-907-0210

