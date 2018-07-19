Sunday open house: 7-22-18

by

325 Heritage Drive

Hoover - Heritage Parc

Coming Soon!!   $299,900

3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath

Lesa Clark, 205.706.9456

560 Russet Bend Drive

Hoover

MLS #820808   $220,000

3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath

Frances Knox, 205.936.8062

1291 Legacy Dr

Hoover

MLS# 812990

6 beds, 5.5 baths

$999,999

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

 2430 Abbeyglen Circle

Hoover/Ross Bridge

MLS#: 822473

List price: $339,000

4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths

Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025

3858 Ross Park Drive

Hoover/Ross Bridge

MLS#: 821289

$362,500

3 bedrooms, 2 baths

Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025

4027 St Charles Dr

Hoover

MLS# 822764

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$799,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

904 Greymoor Cove

Hoover

MLS# 822717

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$565,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

3004 Shandwick Ct

Hoover

MLS# 816335

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$459,900

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

800 Heatherwood Cir

Hoover

MLS# 822217

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$449,900

Tom Sartain, RealtySouth, 205-317-7551

4061 Noyak Rd

Hoover

MLS# 822713

4 beds, 3 baths

$449,000

Katherine Allison, RealtySouth, 205-223-3007

53 Shades Crest Rd

Hoover

MLS# 820578

3 beds, 2.5 baths

$305,000

Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 205-660-0576

1329 Shades Crest Road

Hoover

$249,900

MLS# 821504

3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths

Jena Standard 205-566-1371

Tags

by

July 2018

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours