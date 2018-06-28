Sunday open house: 7-1-18

by

560 Russet Bend Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS #820808
  • 3BR/2.5BA
  • $240000
  • Open Sunday 7/1 from 2-4
  • Frances Knox, 936-8062
  • LAH Real Estate

741 Heatherwood Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 816270
  • 5 beds, 3 fulls, 3 half baths
  • $467,999
  • Henry Wesley, RealtySouth, 205-807-0015

1020 Inverness Cove Way

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 818812
  • 3 beds, 2.5 baths
  • $235,500
  • Missy Heard, RealtySouth, 205-601-0506

2408 MONTAUK RD., Ross Bridge

MLS # 821015

$375,000

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths

Open Sunday 2 - 4pm

Patti Schreiner 205-222-5651

Hosted by Dave Taylor 205-704-0116

Email achandler@starnespublishing.com before noon on Thursday to be featured. 

Tags

by

June 2018

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours