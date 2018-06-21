Sunday open house: 6-24-18

152 Russet Cove Drive

Hoover

MLS #816495

$424,900

3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath

Vickie Harris, 205.966.3065

8198 Castlehill Rd

Hoover

MLS# 739542

6 beds, 6 full, 2 half baths

$649,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

5228 Crossings Pkwy

Hoover

MLS# 816148

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$499,000

Anna Lu Hemphill, RealtySouth, 205-540-6135

508 Stewards Glen, Hoover, AL 35242

4 bedrooms, 4.5 Baths

MLS# 818660

Christina Lowry-James

June 24 from 2 to 4

2209 Lynchester Cir., Hoover, AL

5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

MLS# 819634

Christina Lowry-James

Hosted by Anne Banks

June 24 from 2 to 4

To be featured, email achandler@starnespublishing.com before noon on Thursdays.