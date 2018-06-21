Sunday open house: 6-24-18

152 Russet Cove Drive

  • Hoover
  • MLS #816495   
  • $424,900
  • 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
  • Vickie Harris, 205.966.3065

8198 Castlehill Rd

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 739542
  • 6 beds, 6 full, 2 half baths
  • $649,000
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

5228 Crossings Pkwy

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 816148
  • 4 beds, 3.5 baths
  • $499,000
  • Anna Lu Hemphill, RealtySouth, 205-540-6135

508 Stewards Glen, Hoover, AL 35242

  • 4 bedrooms, 4.5 Baths
  • MLS# 818660
  • Christina Lowry-James
  • June 24 from 2 to 4

2209 Lynchester Cir., Hoover, AL 

  • 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • MLS# 819634
  • Christina Lowry-James
  • Hosted by Anne Banks
  • June 24 from 2 to 4

June 2018

