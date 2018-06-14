Sunday open house: 6-17-18

by

1034 Lake Point Lane

  • Hoover
  • $374,900
  • MLS# 819781
  • 4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths
  • Sarah Walker 404-274-3684

1712 Brookview Trail

  • Hoover
  • $199,900
  • MLS# 816054
  • 3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths
  • Ann Allen 205-585-3020

1291 Legacy Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 812990
  • 6 beds, 5.5 baths
  • $999,999
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

662 Restoration Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 817632
  • 4 beds, 3.5 baths
  • $569,900
  • Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

3004 Shandwick Ct

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 816335
  • 4 beds, 3.5 baths
  • $477,900
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

To be featured, email achandler@starnespublishing.com before noon on Thursdays.

Tags

by

June 2018

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours