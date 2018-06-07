Sunday open house: 6-10-18

8237 CastleHill Rd

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 808687
  • 5 beds, 5.5 baths
  • $719,900
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

662 Restoration Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 817632
  • 4 beds, 3.5 baths
  • $569,900
  • Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

3004 Shandwick Ct

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 816335
  • 4 beds, 3.5 baths
  • $477,900
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

3167 Crossings Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 817635
  • 3 beds, 2 baths
  • $310,000
  • Dana Patterson, RealtySouth, 205-515-1643

520 Russet Bend Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 818094
  • 5 beds, 2.5 baths
  • $229,900
  • Nancy DeLamar, RealtySouth, 205-835-2916

1416 Chester Street

  • Bluff Park
  • Coming Soon!! 
  • $199,000
  • 3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath
  • Annalee Bright, 205.552.9111

582 Founders Park Dr., W

  • MLS # 816048
  • New Price, $749,000
  • 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms
  • Patti Schreiner, 205-222-5651
  • Open House 2 - 4pm, 6-10-2018

1291 Legacy Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 812990
  • 6 beds, 5.5 baths
  • $1,049,000
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

278 Highland Park Drive

  • Hoover
  • $529,000
  • MLS# 818156
  • 5 Bedrooms / 3 full and 1 half Baths
  • Bill Trotter 205-908-2933

