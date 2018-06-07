Sunday open house: 6-10-18

8237 CastleHill Rd

Hoover

MLS# 808687

5 beds, 5.5 baths

$719,900

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

662 Restoration Dr

Hoover

MLS# 817632

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$569,900

Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

3004 Shandwick Ct

Hoover

MLS# 816335

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$477,900

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

3167 Crossings Dr

Hoover

MLS# 817635

3 beds, 2 baths

$310,000

Dana Patterson, RealtySouth, 205-515-1643

520 Russet Bend Dr

Hoover

MLS# 818094

5 beds, 2.5 baths

$229,900

Nancy DeLamar, RealtySouth, 205-835-2916

1416 Chester Street

Bluff Park

Coming Soon!!

$199,000

3 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath

Annalee Bright, 205.552.9111

582 Founders Park Dr., W

MLS # 816048

New Price, $749,000

5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms

Patti Schreiner, 205-222-5651

Open House 2 - 4pm, 6-10-2018

582 Founders Park Drive West

Hoover, AL 35226

MLS 816048

$749,000

5 Bedrooms

4.1 Baths

Patti Schreiner, 222.5651

1291 Legacy Dr

Hoover

MLS# 812990

6 beds, 5.5 baths

$1,049,000

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

278 Highland Park Drive

Hoover

$529,000

MLS# 818156

5 Bedrooms / 3 full and 1 half Baths

Bill Trotter 205-908-2933

To be featured, email achandler@starnespublishing.com before noon on Thursdays.