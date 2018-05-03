Sunday open house: 5-6-18

2289 Bellevue Ct., Ross Bridge

  • 2 - 4 pm
  • MLS # 804674
  • 4 Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths
  • $665,000
  • Patti Schreiner, 205-222-5651

2777 Piedmont Dr.

  • Open House 2 - 4 pm
  • MLS # 814974
  • 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths
  • $344,000
  • Patti Schreiner 205-222-5651

2404 Richelieu Lane

  • Hoover
  • MLS #811917   
  • $194,000
  • 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
  • Gale Roth, 205.910.1271

2982 Kelham Grove Way

  • Hoover
  • $362,500
  • MLS# 814707
  • 4 Bedrooms / 3 Full Bathrooms
  • Bill Trotter 205-908-2933

1291 Legacy Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 812990
  • 6 beds, 5 Full/1 Half baths
  • $1,149,000
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

308 Woodward Ct

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 809692
  • 5 beds, 4 Full/1 Half baths
  • $699,000
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

8198 Castlehill Rd

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 739542
  • 6 beds, 6 Full/2 Half baths
  • $699,000
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

1151 Herrington St

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 771416
  • 4 beds, 4 Full/1 Half baths
  • $599,900
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

3004 Shandwick Ct

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 814600
  • 4 beds, 3 Full/1 Half baths
  • $489,000
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

2909 Wedgewood Cir

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 814146
  • 4 beds, 4 Full/1 Half baths
  • $379,900
  • Rachel Kim, RealtySouth, 205-83-1415

3167 Crossings Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 813886
  • 3 beds, 2 Full baths
  • $314,900
  • Dana Patterson, RealtySouth, 205-515-1643

