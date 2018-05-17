Sunday open house: 5-20-18

by

582 Founders Park Dr. W.

  • MLS # 816048
  • 5 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths
  • $775,000
  • Open House Sunday 2 - 4 pm
  • Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651
  • Hosted be Dave Taylor, 205-704-0116

2289 Bellevue Ct.

  • MLS # 804674
  • 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths
  • $665,000
  • Open House 2 - 4 pm Sunday 
  • Patti Schreiner 205-222-5651

1151 Herrington St

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 771416
  • 4 beds, 4.5 baths
  • $585,750
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

3112 Lake Highland Ln

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 809443
  • 4 beds, 3 baths
  • $565,000
  • Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

1072 Magnolia Run

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 812162
  • 4 beds, 3.5 baths
  • $550,000
  • Chris Wood, RealtySouth, 205-965-8594

To be featured, email achandler@starnespublishing.com before noon on Thursdays. 

Tags

by

May 2018

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours