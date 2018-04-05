Sunday open house: 4-8-18

×
2216 Larkspur Drive
- Bluff Park
- MLS #809708
- $224,900
- 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
- Lesa Clark, 205.706.9456
×
- Hoover
- MLS #800244
- $518,900
- 4 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath
- Gwendolyn Reid, 205.243.3803
×
3817 Carisbrooke Drive
- Hoover
- $404,900
- MLS# 811469
- 5 Bedrooms / 3 Full 1 Half Baths
- Dionne Lovett 205-370-8580
×
- Hoover
- $259,000
- MLS# 805242
- 3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths
- Kathy Byrd 205-903-3065
×
- Hoover
- MLS# 739542
- 6 beds, 6 Full/2 Half baths
- $699,000
- Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
×
- Hoover
- MLS# 771416
- 4 beds, 4 Full/1 Half baths
- $599,900
- Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
×
- Hoover
- MLS# 809443
- 4 beds, 3 Full baths
- $575,000
- Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446
×
- Hoover
- MLS# 811291
- 4 beds, 3 Full/1 Half baths
- $439,900
- Conrad Howell, RealtySouth, 205-522-1586
×
- Hoover
- MLS# 798227
- 4 beds, 4 Full/1 Half baths
- $387,000
- Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545
×
- Hoover
- MLS# 806321
- 3 beds, 3 Full baths
- $349,000
- Leigh Anne Priest, RealtySouth, 205-441-1269
×
- Hoover
- MLS# 811809
- 3 beds, 2 Full/1 Half baths
- $219,900
- Karen Little, RealtySouth, 205-401-5864
To be featured, email achandler@starnespublishing.com before noon on Thursdays.