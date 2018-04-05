Sunday open house: 4-8-18

2216 Larkspur Drive

  • Bluff Park
  • MLS #809708   
  • $224,900
  • 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
  • Lesa Clark, 205.706.9456

2707 Stonehaven Place

  • Hoover
  • MLS #800244   
  • $518,900
  • 4 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath
  • Gwendolyn Reid, 205.243.3803

3817 Carisbrooke Drive

  • Hoover
  • $404,900
  • MLS# 811469
  • 5 Bedrooms / 3 Full 1 Half Baths
  • Dionne Lovett 205-370-8580

158 Narrows Creek Drive

  • Hoover
  • $259,000
  • MLS# 805242
  • 3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths
  • Kathy Byrd 205-903-3065

8198 Castlehill Rd

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 739542
  • 6 beds, 6 Full/2 Half baths
  • $699,000
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

1151 Herrington St

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 771416
  • 4 beds, 4 Full/1 Half baths
  • $599,900
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

3112 Lake Highland Ln

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 809443
  • 4 beds, 3 Full baths
  • $575,000
  • Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

328 Turnberry Rd

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 811291
  • 4 beds, 3 Full/1 Half baths
  • $439,900
  • Conrad Howell, RealtySouth, 205-522-1586

1095 Grand Oaks Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 798227
  • 4 beds, 4 Full/1 Half baths
  • $387,000
  • Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

1009 Linkside Dr

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 806321
  • 3 beds, 3 Full baths
  • $349,000
  • Leigh Anne Priest, RealtySouth, 205-441-1269

1181 Inverness Cove Way

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 811809
  • 3 beds, 2 Full/1 Half baths
  • $219,900
  • Karen Little, RealtySouth, 205-401-5864

