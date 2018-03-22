Sunday open house: 3-25-18

×
2549 Old Rocky Ridge Road
- Hoover
- $245,000
- MLS# 810666
- 4 Bedrooms / 3 Bathrooms
- Dionne Lovett 205-370-8580
×
- Hoover
- $259,000
- MLS#805242
- 3 Bedrooms / 3 Bathrooms
- Kathy Byrd 205-903-3065
×
2076 Chelsea Park Bend, Chelsea
- MLS # 810383
- $199,975
- 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
- Patti Schreiner Listing
- Hosted by Dave Taylor 205-704-0116
×
8237 Castlehill Rd
- Hoover
- MLS# 808687
- 5 beds, 5 Full/1 Half baths
- $745,000
- Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
×
- Hoover
- MLS# 739542
- 6 beds, 6 Full/2 Half baths
- Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
×
- Hoover
- MLS# 809692
- 5 beds, 4 Full/1 Half baths
- $729,000
- Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000
×
- Hoover
- MLS# 810565
- 4 beds, 2 Full/1 Half baths
- Katherine Manush, RealtySouth, 205-533-2614
×
- Hoover
- MLS# 810787
- 3 beds, 1 Full/1 Half baths
- Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455