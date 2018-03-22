Sunday open house: 3-25-18

2549 Old Rocky Ridge Road

158 Narrows Creek Drive

2076 Chelsea Park Bend, Chelsea

  • MLS # 810383
  • $199,975
  • 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
  • Patti Schreiner Listing
  • Hosted by Dave Taylor 205-704-0116

8237 Castlehill Rd

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 808687
  • 5 beds, 5 Full/1 Half baths
  • $745,000
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

8198 Castlehill Rd

308 Woodward Ct

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 809692
  • 5 beds, 4 Full/1 Half baths
  • $729,000
  • Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

4895 Ridge Pass

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 810565
  • 4 beds, 2 Full/1 Half baths
  • Katherine Manush, RealtySouth, 205-533-2614

2213 Sherwood Pl

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 810787
  • 3 beds, 1 Full/1 Half baths
  • Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

March 2018

