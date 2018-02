4953 Keith Drive

HOOVER

$334,900

MLS#805504

4 Bedrooms/3 Full 1 Half Baths

Jana Clark 205-381-2444

5746 Park Side Pass

MLS # 803674

$285,000

Open 02/04/2018, 2-4 pm

Listed by Patti Schreiner 205-222-5651

Hosted by Dave Taylor 205-704-0116

To be featured, email achandler@starnespublishing.com before noon on Thursdays.