Sunday open house: 11-19-17

×
- Hoover
- MLS#739542
- 6 beds, 6 full, 2 half baths
- $699,000
- RealtySouth, Julie Kim, 205-222-9000
×
2037 Blue Heron Cir
- Hoover
- MLS#792155
- 5 beds, 4.5 baths
- $469,900
- RealtySouth, Freda York, 205-915-5580
×
822 Bear Trc
- Hoover
- MLS#788434
- 5 beds, 4 baths
- $409,900
- RealtySouth, Julie Kim, 205-222-9000
×
- Hoover
- MLS#768130
- 5 beds, 3.5 baths
- $319,900
- RealtySouth, Nick Higdon, 205-908-7861
×
- Hoover
- MLS#799907
- 4 beds, 3 baths
- $279,000
- RealtySouth, Nancy DeLamar, 205-835-2916
×
- Hoover
- MLS#794777
- 3 beds, 2 baths
- $209,000
- RealtySouth, PK Elliston, 205-370-9699
×
- Hoover
- MLS#800473
- 3 beds, 3 baths
- $169,000
- RealtySouth, Rachel Kim, 205-837-1415