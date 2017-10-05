Sunday open house: 10-8-17

5640 Chestnut Trace

2020 Forest Meadows Cir, Birmingham, AL 35242

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 796748
  • 4 beds, 3.5 baths
  • $395,000
  • Gayla Short, RealtySouth, 205-410-3222

180 Thornberry Dr, Birmingham, AL 35242

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 794646
  • 3 beds, 2.5 baths
  • $269,900
  • Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686

508 Turtle Creek Dr, Hoover, AL 35226

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 791376
  • 3 beds, 3 baths
  • $269,900
  • Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686

4849 Winnebago Dr, Hoover, AL 35244

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 796521
  • 3 beds, 2.5 baths
  • $249,900
  • Gary DeLamar, RealtySouth, 205-835-2916

2333 Brookline Dr, Hoover, AL 35226

  • Hoover
  • MLS# 791375
  • 4 beds, 2 baths
  • $214,900
  • Susie Henton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686

To be featured, email achandler@starnespublishing.com before noon on Thursdays. 

