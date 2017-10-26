State to close multiple lanes on I-459 in Hoover for repairs this weekend

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Interstate 459 at U.S. 31 Traffic travels along Interstate 459 near U.S. 31 in Hoover, Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to close multiple lanes on Interstate 459 between Interstate 65 and U.S. 31 in Hoover this weekend for repairs, a department spokeswoman said.

Between 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, and 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, the state plans to repair concrete pavement on the two inside (left) lanes on the southbound side of I-459 and the two outside (right) lanes on the northbound side, state officials said in a news release.

Weather permitting, the lanes will be closed for both the actual repairs and the time needed for the concrete to properly cure, spokeswoman Linda Crockett said. However, if it rains, the work will be postponed, she said.

The state is asking motorists to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival and departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in that area.

“ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this maintenance operation to improve Alabama’s roadways,” the news release said.