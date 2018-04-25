Spain Park band to hold Pops in the Park concert at Veterans Park

× Expand Pops in the Park 2018

The Spain Park High School band program is holding a free outdoor “Pops in the Park” concert Thursday, April 26, at Veterans Park.

The concert will feature the Spain Park High School concert band, Shades of Blue jazz band, symphonic winds band and Spirit & Pride drum circle.

The concert starts at 6 p.m. and should be over by 7:15 p.m. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Chick-fil-A will have food available on site to purchase.

The band also is partnering with T-3 Spain Park, a student-led campus organization, to raise money to fight world hunger. Concert organizers are asking people to consider making a donation at the event, with the goal of raising $2,000 to feed 4,000 children.