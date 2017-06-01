Signature Homes, U.S. Steel still tweaking Trace Crossings rezoning plan prior to Monday vote

× Expand Map courtesy of Signature Homes Trace Crossings rezoning 5-8-17 (5) The Trace Crossings rezoning plan recommended for approval by the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, May 8, 2017, would add 348 acres and nearly 500 homes to the Trace Crossings community and rezone land across from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium for commercial development.

A proposal to make numerous changes to the Trace Crossings development plan, including adding 348 acres and about 500 homes to the community, continues to evolve as it nears consideration by the Hoover City Council on Monday.

A representative for landowner U.S. Steel and Signature Homes told council members in a work session tonight that developers have continued to tweak the plan in response to opposition by Trace Crossings residents.

The biggest point of contention has been plans to rezone 110 acres along Stadium Trace Parkway across from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Many residents have fought the idea of commercial development on the property, even though the land is currently zoned for industrial use.

Half of the property has restrictions on it that prevent typical retail commercial development, and half of it does not.

U.S. Steel initially sought to have all 110 acres rezoned for typical retail commercial development, but residents fought that idea, saying such development is better left along John Hawkins Parkway.

U.S. Steel pressed ahead and, after months of negotiations, was successful in getting the city’s zoning board on May 8 to give its approval for a multi-faceted rezoning effort that includes a commercial component.

But residents have been putting pressure on City Council members to reject the rezoning effort, and Signature Homes has continued talks with residents to try to address their concerns.

The latest plan, as of Thursday night, would take 24 acres slated for commercial development (shown as Parcel 6 in pink in the map below) and put commercial development on the portion of land fronting Stadium Trace Parkway and detached single-family homes on the back portion of the property closest to the Chestnut Trace sector of Trace Crossings, said Jonathan Belcher, president of Signature Homes.

× Expand Map courtesy of Signature Homes Trace Crossings rezoning 5-8-17 (2) U.S. Steel's rezoning plan for Trace Crossings, as of Thursday, June 1, 2017, included 58 acres for 100 single-family houses (shown here as Parcel 4 in yellow), 24 acres (shown as Parcel 6 in pink) with detached single-family houses on land closest to Chestnut Trace and commercial development along Stadium Trace Parkway, and 28 acres (shown as Parcel 10 in peach) with detached single-family homes on land closest to Chestnut Trace and commercial development along Stadium Trace Parkway.

Another 28-acre parcel (shown as Parcel 10 in peach) had been approved by the zoning board as a mixed-use area that would include up to 111,000 square feet of commercial businesses and 54 townhouses or buildings that have commercial or office uses on the first floor and residential uses on the upper floor.

New revisions would put single-family detached homes on the portion of Parcel 10 closest to Chestnut Trace and commercial businesses along Stadium Trace Parkway, Belcher said.

Another 58 acres (shown as Parcel 4 in yellow) would still be rezoned to accommodate 100 single-family detached houses.

Other changes since the zoning board considered the case include:

Prohibiting stand-alone fast-food restaurants on the commercial portion of the property.

Prohibiting gasoline stations and convenience stores on another parcel on the southwest corner of Stadium Trace Parkway and Brock’s Gap Parkway.

Making sure all additions of homes to the Trace Crossings development plan are subtracted from the total number of homes allowed for U.S. Steel on property the company owns further south. (The plan approved by the zoning board had allowed 54 homes to be added to Trace Crossings that were not subtracted from U.S. Steel’s allocation for homes allowed by 1994 annexation agreements.)

If the Trace Crossings amendment is approved by the council as proposed Thursday night, U.S. Steel would only be able to build 1,994 houses (instead of 2,318) on the south side of Shelby County 52 on land referred to as the “Trigger Creek” property, said Richard Johnson, a representative for Signature Homes.

Belcher said it’s possible there could be additional changes in the plan by Monday night’s council meeting because he is continuing to meet with Trace Crossings residents to address concerns.

In addition to the new homes and commercial development, the rezoning plan also includes:

The annexation of 211 unincorporated acres in Shelby County into the city limits of Hoover for residential development as described above.

Two new connector roads to Hoover High School, one going from Hoover High to Bumpus Middle School and another going from Hoover High on the south side of Trace Crossings Elementary School and connecting with Stadium Trace Parkway.

The creation of 282 acres of park space that does not exist today, including three miles of frontage along the Cahaba River.

Councilman Mike Shaw, who is the council’s representative on the zoning board, voted for the Trace Crossings amendment when it came to the zoning board. He said he understands nearby residents don’t like the idea of commercial development along the parkway, but the proposal submitted was more restrictive than the current zoning.

Councilman Curt Posey previously said he thinks the Trace Crossings rezoning is such a significant change that it should be postponed until the city completes a comprehensive plan.

Belcher said he has maintained open dialogue with Trace Crossings residents since January and will continue to keep an open mind toward their feedback.

"I don't know that we will ever come to a complete compromise, but the current plan certainly reflects the input from city staff members, school superintendents, residents and council members, and I think it is the best use for all of the properties presented," Belcher said.

Monday night’s council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers at the Hoover Municipal Center at 100 Municipal Lane.

This article was updated at 9:59 p.m. with an additional comment from Signature Homes President Jonathan Belcher.