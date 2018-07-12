Shots fired at Hoover police officer chasing ATM thieves

×

Shots were fired at a Hoover police officer this morning as he chased three men in a flatbed truck who stole an ATM from the Walgreen’s drug store on Ross Bridge Parkway, police said.

Police got the call about a burglary at the Walgreen’s at 5271 Ross Bridge Parkway at 2:17 a.m., police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said.

When the alarm at the business activated, an employee of the alarm company observed via a security camera three men hooking a chain up to an ATM inside the store and yanking it free onto the floor. The men then carried the ATM out the door and loaded it onto the truck.

A Hoover police officer in the area got behind the truck and tried to stop it on John Hawkins Parkway, Czeskleba said. One of the suspects in the truck fired multiple shots at the officer, and at least one round struck the officer’s vehicle, Czeskleba said.

The officer, who was not injured, lost sight of the truck after it continued fleeing with its headlights off. Other officers found the truck abandoned on Alabama 150 near the intersection of Pyne Drive, with the ATM still in the bed of the truck, Czeskleba said.

Police later discovered the truck had been reported stolen in Midfield last month.

Police have no suspects in custody but ask anyone with information about the case to call Detective Drew Mims at 205-739-7274. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.