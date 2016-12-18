Second Montgomery man charged in Dec. 8 shooting, carjacking in Hoover

Shelby County authorities have charged a second man in connection with a shooting and carjacking on Southpark Drive in Hoover on Dec. 8.

The Montgomery office of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Friday arrested 20-year-old Dontaz Jamark Kelly-Lawery of Montgomery in connection with the Hoover case.

Hoover police say a 28-year-old Double Springs man and one of his friends went to Montgomery on Dec. 8 to pick up Kelly-Lawery and 19-year-old Alonzo Dundra Rawlinson and bring them to the Hoover area.

After making a stop in Pelham, they entered Hoover and one of the men pulled a handgun on the Double Springs man, who was driving, and demanded property from him, police said. The driver pulled onto Southpark Drive, and Rawlinson shot him in the leg, police said. Rawlinson and Kelly-Lawery then left in the victim’s vehicle, leaving the victim and his friend on the side of the road, police said.

Authorities in Montgomery recovered the victim’s car in Montgomery on Dec. 9 and arrested Rawlinson, who was charged with assault, robbery, theft of property and receiving stolen property. Rawlinson was still in the Shelby County Jail today on bonds totaling $120,000.

Kelly-Lawery was charged with robbery and theft of property and was also in the Shelby County Jail today, on bonds totaling $90,000.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call Sgt. Clint Blackmon at 205-444-7582. Callers who wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.