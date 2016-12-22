Schedule of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day church services in Hoover

× Expand Photo courtesy of Valleydale Church Valleydale Christmas Eve candlelight 2015 People participate in a Christmas Eve candlelight service at Valleydale Church on Dec. 24, 2015.

Numerous churches in the Hoover area are planning services on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day this year.

Many of them are candlelight and/or communion services. Here's a quick roundup. Feel free to list others in the comment section.

CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY:

► Bluff Park Baptist, 2211 McGwier Drive: candlelight communion service at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve; 10 a.m. service Christmas Day.

► Bluff Park Community, 2269 Chapel Road: service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Day.

► Bluff Park United Methodist, 733 Valley St.: candlelight service at 4 and 6 p.m.; service at 11 a.m.

► Briarwood Presbyterian, 2200 Briarwood Way: family candlelight services at 5 and 7 p.m. and candlelight communion service at 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve; 10:30 a.m. service on Christmas Day.

► Chapel in the Pines Presbyterian, 2269 Chapel Road: candlelight communion service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; service at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Day.

► Christ the King Lutheran, 611 Riverchase Parkway West: candlelight communion services at 4:30 (children’s emphasis), 7 (youth and contemporary music) and 10 p.m. (adult and traditional music) on Christmas Eve; pajama service at 9 a.m. Christmas Day.

► Christian Life, 2490 Valleydale Road: service at 10 a.m. Christmas Day.

► Cross Creek, 4990 Ross Bridge Parkway: 5 p.m. service on Christmas Eve.

► Discovery United Methodist, 5487 Stadium Trace Parkway: 5 p.m. candlelight communion service on Christmas Eve.

► First Baptist Church of Hoover, 2025 Patton Chapel Road: communion service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; service at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Day.

► Green Valley Baptist, 1815 Patton Chapel Road: candlelight services at 3 and 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

► Hoover First United Methodist, 1934 Patton Chapel Road: communion service at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; service at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day.

► Hunter Street Baptist, 2600 John Hawkins Parkway: music and communion service at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. on Christmas Day.

► Lakeside Baptist, 2865 Old Rocky Ridge Road: candlelight service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; service at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day.

► Metropolitan Church of God, 2800 Metropolitan Way: candlelight communion service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; candlelight communion service at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day.

► Oakmont Presbyterian, 1817 Patton Chapel Road: candlelight communion service at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve; Christmas carols service at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day.

► Prince of Peace Catholic, 4600 Preserve Parkway: English mass at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. and Spanish mass at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve; English mass at 9 a.m. and Spanish mass at 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

► Riverchase Baptist, 2020 Crossvine Road: communion service at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve; worship service at 10:30 a.m.

► Riverchase Church of Christ, 1868 Montgomery Highway: services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Day.

► Riverchase United Methodist, 1953 Old Montgomery Highway: traditional candlelight communion services at 3, 5, 7 and 11 p.m. and contemporary candlelight communion service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; service at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day.

► Shades Crest Baptist, 452 Park Ave.: candlelight communion service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; worship service at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Day.

► Shades Mountain Baptist, 2017 Columbiana Road: candlelight service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; worship service at 10 a.m. on Christmas Day.

► Shades Mountain Independent, 2281 Old Tyler Road: candlelight service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve; service at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Day.

► St. Peter the Apostle Catholic, 2061 Patton Chapel Road: mass at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. (Spanish) and midnight on Christmas Eve; mass at 9 a.m. on Christmas Day; carols begin 30 minutes before each mass.

► The Church at Ross Bridge (Ross Bridge Welcome Center), 2101 Grand Ave.: service at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

► The Episcopal Church of the Holy Apostles, 424 Emery Drive: children’s service with communion at 4 p.m., music at 7 p.m. and festival Eucharist at 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve; communion service at 10:30 a.m. on Christmas Day.

► Valleydale, 2324 Valleydale Road: family candlelight service at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve; family worship service at 10:45 a.m. on Christmas Day.