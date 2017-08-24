Scene for 'Trading Paint' movie starring John Travolta, Shania Twain to be shot in Hoover Friday

by

Producers of the “Trading Paint” movie that stars John Travolta, Shania Twain and Tony Sebastian are scheduled to film a scene for the movie at a Hoover restaurant Friday, the owner of the restaurant said.

Nick Manakides, owner of the Golden Rule Bar-B-Q at 1571 Montgomery Highway, said the film crew for the movie is supposed to arrive about 7:30 or 8 a.m., followed by extras at 9:30 a.m. and actors at 10 a.m.

They’re filming a scene in which a restaurant manager inappropriately touches the wife of a dirt track race car driver played by Sebastian, sparking a conflict, Manakides said.

There’s no word on what all cast members will be present for this scene, but about 80 cast and crew members are expected to be involved in filming the scene, Manakides said. About 16 of his employees are scheduled to be extras, he said.

He originally had hoped to play the restaurant manager until he learned what the scene was about and was told they needed someone with a different physique for the part, he said.

Manakides said there’s only about two minutes of screen time scheduled for the shot and he’s not sure how long filming will take.

He wasn’t sure why they chose his restaurant, but the director of the movie, Karzan Kader, had been coming to eat there frequently for several weeks with the director of cinematography before they inquired about filming there.

Manakides said he thinks they didn’t want a restaurant that looked too modern, and his restaurant looks exactly like it did when he opened in 1974. Another restaurant in Hueytown was considered, but his Golden Rule Bar-B-Q was smaller and more intimate than the restaurant in Hueytown, he said.

Manakides said the producers of the “Woodlawn” movie were supposed to shoot a scene at his restaurant when that movie was made but ended up going somewhere else because he was going to charge them a fee for shutting his restaurant down. This time, he decided to let the producers of “Trading Paint” have time at his restaurant for free, he said. “We’re doing it for the fun of it,” he said.

The “Trading Paint” movie tells the story of how a veteran race car driver (Travolta) and his son, a fellow driver, (Sebastian), overcome family and professional conflicts and balance competition, ego, resentment and a racing nemesis to come out stronger on the other side, according to the International Movie Database website.

Much of the movie reportedly is being shot in the Birmingham area, particularly the Bessemer/Hueytown area, between mid-August and mid-September. The film is due out in theaters in June 2018, according to IMDB.

Tags

by

Comments (2)

Comment Feed

Owner is NOT KID FRIENDLY!!

I sure hope there isn't any young children in the movie! My family and I were in his restaurant a few years back and my 3 yr old daughter wasn't feeling good so she was crying and I was trying to get her quiet! We ordered drinks and before the drinks were brought to the table the "OWNER" came over to our table and said "Ma'am, I am sorry but you are going to have to get her quiet or I am going to have to ask y'all to leave! I have CUSTOMERS COMPLAINING!!!! EXCUSE ME!! LAST TIME I CHECKED I WAS A CUSTOMER!!! Not only did he say that, but I told him I was trying to calm her down and he said "when my kids were that age I took them outside and tore their britches up!" Well, she wasn't feeling good and I wasn't going to spank her for something she couldn't help!!! She was quietening down...BUT WE GOT UP AND LEFT BECAUSE OF THIS RUDE SO CALLED OWNER!! We made it a point to go in there and eat EVERYTIME WE WENT TO BIRMINGHAM EVERY SINCE OUR PASTOR INTRODUCED US TO THE PLACE! We had to go back and forth a lot for check ups, etc since my husband was being treated for cancer! Never any problems until this one particular night! Needless to say that is all it took!! We won't be back in there EVER AGAIN!

Sandy Smith 1 hour ago

Gotta agree with owner

Have to agree with owner. Yes, you were a customer, but, if your child wasn't feeling well, why did you go out to dinner instead of getting take out and taking her home? Other customers expect a peaceful meal.

Perdido 50 minutes ago

See our full September issue

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours