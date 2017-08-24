Scene for 'Trading Paint' movie starring John Travolta, Shania Twain to be shot in Hoover Friday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Golden Rule Bar-B-Q The Golden Rule Bar-B-Q at 1571 Montgomery Highway in Hoover, Alabama, is scheduled to be the location of a scene to be shot for the "Trading Paint" movie starring John Travolta, Shania Twain and Tony Sebastian on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.

Producers of the “Trading Paint” movie that stars John Travolta, Shania Twain and Tony Sebastian are scheduled to film a scene for the movie at a Hoover restaurant Friday, the owner of the restaurant said.

Nick Manakides, owner of the Golden Rule Bar-B-Q at 1571 Montgomery Highway, said the film crew for the movie is supposed to arrive about 7:30 or 8 a.m., followed by extras at 9:30 a.m. and actors at 10 a.m.

They’re filming a scene in which a restaurant manager inappropriately touches the wife of a dirt track race car driver played by Sebastian, sparking a conflict, Manakides said.

There’s no word on what all cast members will be present for this scene, but about 80 cast and crew members are expected to be involved in filming the scene, Manakides said. About 16 of his employees are scheduled to be extras, he said.

He originally had hoped to play the restaurant manager until he learned what the scene was about and was told they needed someone with a different physique for the part, he said.

Manakides said there’s only about two minutes of screen time scheduled for the shot and he’s not sure how long filming will take.

He wasn’t sure why they chose his restaurant, but the director of the movie, Karzan Kader, had been coming to eat there frequently for several weeks with the director of cinematography before they inquired about filming there.

Manakides said he thinks they didn’t want a restaurant that looked too modern, and his restaurant looks exactly like it did when he opened in 1974. Another restaurant in Hueytown was considered, but his Golden Rule Bar-B-Q was smaller and more intimate than the restaurant in Hueytown, he said.

Manakides said the producers of the “Woodlawn” movie were supposed to shoot a scene at his restaurant when that movie was made but ended up going somewhere else because he was going to charge them a fee for shutting his restaurant down. This time, he decided to let the producers of “Trading Paint” have time at his restaurant for free, he said. “We’re doing it for the fun of it,” he said.

The “Trading Paint” movie tells the story of how a veteran race car driver (Travolta) and his son, a fellow driver, (Sebastian), overcome family and professional conflicts and balance competition, ego, resentment and a racing nemesis to come out stronger on the other side, according to the International Movie Database website.

Much of the movie reportedly is being shot in the Birmingham area, particularly the Bessemer/Hueytown area, between mid-August and mid-September. The film is due out in theaters in June 2018, according to IMDB.