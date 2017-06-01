Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost to perform at Comedy Club Stardome in Hoover

Colin Jost, co-anchor of the “Weekend Update” segment on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” is in Hoover tonight for a one-night show at the Comedy Club Stardome.

Jost, 34, is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, at the club at 1818 Data Drive. Tickets cost $25. The show is for people at least 17 years old.

Jost, a native of Staten Island and graduate of Harvard University, has been a writer for “Saturday Night Live” since 2005 and served as co-head writer for three of those years, according to his website. He has won three Writers Guild Awards and a Peabody Award and has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards for his writing on “Saturday Night Live.”

Jost became a co-anchor on “Weekend Update” in March 2014 with fellow cast member Michael Che. The pair also hosted special editions of “Weekend Update” on MSNBC during the 2016 Republican and Democratic national conventions.

Jost also wrote and starred in the Paramount/Netflix film “Staten Island Summer,” which was based on his days as a lifeguard growing up in New York.

After he leaves Hoover, he is headed for Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville, where he is scheduled to perform on June 2-3. To buy tickets for the Hoover performance, visit the Comedy Club Stardome website.