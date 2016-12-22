Santa Claus to ride Hoover fire trucks around town on Christmas Eve

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Fire Department Hoover Fire Department Santa The Hoover Fire Department plans to escort Santa around town via fire engines on Christmas Eve again this year.

Santa Claus is scheduled to ride through Hoover on city fire trucks on Christmas Eve again this year.

The jolly old saint plans to begin making the rounds about 3 p.m. and continue until about 9:45 p.m. Schedules showing when he is expected to be on various streets are available on the Hoover Fire Department’s website.

However, the Fire Department wants to remind everyone that the fire engines Santa will be riding are still on active duty and may have to deviate from their schedule to handle emergency calls.

In the event of inclement weather, Santa plans to visit Hoover fire stations to see children between 5 and 7 p.m.

Firefighters plan to update their website on Christmas Eve with any major changes.