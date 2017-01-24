Riverchase Galleria hosting LEGO Americana Roadshow

× Expand ERICA TECHO

Building Across America, the LEGO Americana Roadshow, is being held this year from Saturday, Jan. 28, through Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover.

The educational exhibit, which is made out of LEGO bricks, is a visual and large-scale guide to some famous American Landmarks. The 10 models are made by LEGO Master Builders and feature the U.S. Capitol Building, White House, Washington Monument, Jefferson Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Statue of Liberty, Independence Hall and Old North Church.

The exhibition hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Children of all ages are encouraged to play and build with LEGOS in the LEGO Brick Play Area.

On Feb. 4 and 5, attendees can build their own LEGO Americana Roadshow inspired model and take it home with them. The exhibit also features a LEGO Scavenger Hunt where attendees can collect a special LEGO prize after completing it.