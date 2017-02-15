Repeat offender arrested, charged with indecent exposure

Hoover police officers have arrested a Pelham man who reportedly exposed his genitals to two female shoppers on two different occasions, according to a press release from Hoover PD.

The man reportedly exposed himself to a woman at a Michael’s craft store on Feb. 3 and again on Feb. 6 at the At Home store at The Grove. Patrol officers gathered information and were able to identify the suspect as Jonathan Wade Copeland, 33.

Copeland has three prior convictions for indecent exposure, according to the release.

Arrest warrants for Copeland were obtained on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, charging him with indecent exposure. Due to Alabama’s indecent exposure statute, the crime could be upgraded to a felony after the third conviction for the same offense.

Copeland was arrested at his residence in Pelham around 9 a.m. on Feb. 14 and was transported to Hoover City Jail and then to Jefferson County Jail. His total bond was set at $25,000.