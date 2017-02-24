Rep. Gary Palmer hosting Town Hall at Hoover Municipal Center

× Expand Erica Techo Rep. Gary Palmer spoke at an Eggs and Issues breakfast at the Wynfrey Hotel on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

After hosting the "Eggs and Issues" breakfast on Feb. 21 at the The Wynfrey Hotel, Rep. Gary Palmer is returning to host a Town Hall forum on Feb. 25 at Hoover City Hall.

During the first event, Palmer said two important topics Congress needs to address are the budget and health care, and attendees spoke of their concerns regarding both issues.

After hearing from a resident who asked about President Donald Trump's tax returns, Palmer said as far as he knew Trump was currently under an audit. “If you want to hear the answer, the answer is I’m not going to push because that’s not a big issue. I think he’s taken advantage of the tax code, and the tax code needs to be revised," he added at the breakfast.

Many guests also spoke of their concerns for the future of health care, particularly about the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act and the possibility of using "high-risk pools" for insurance. While Palmer said there currently are ideas about how to fix problems within the health care system, nothing has been decided and representatives are still trying to create a "complete plan."

Palmer's Town Hall will be Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Hoover Municipal Center, starting at 9 a.m. There is parking at the Municipal Center, but the Hoover Public Library parking lot across the street will be open only for people attending the Southern Voices authors conference until 9:15 or 9:30 a.m., Library Director Amanda Borden said.