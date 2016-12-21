Poll shows Hoover community split over beer, wine sales at movie theaters

A Hoover Sun poll shows the community is split over whether Carmike Motion Pictures should be allowed to sell beer and wine at two of its theaters in Hoover.

However, 57 percent of those who have voted in the unscientific online poll so far show support for the idea.

After about a week of voting, 295 people had participated in the poll, and 169 said they favor the idea, while 126, or 43 percent, expressed opposition.

One commenter said customers should be allowed to choose. “If they want it, they will come. If not, then they will quit going there,” the commenter said.

Hoover resident Kay Witt objected, saying she prefers to have a family-friendly environment where children are not exposed to adult issues.

“I think the behavior of some would ruin the movie for others,” Witt said. “Carmike theaters are where our family usually goes, but I would choose another theater if alcoholic beverages are sold at Carmike. Surely people can go two hours without a drink.”

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 12 recommended the City Council approve the theater chain’s request, with some restrictions.

People could buy beer and wine at only one cash register, each person receiving a drink would have to show proper ID and consumption of alcoholic beverages would not be allowed at the tables in the lobby/arcade area.

Aaron Bowen, the Birmingham area manager for Carmike, said his company would like the city to reconsider the restriction against consuming beverages at the tables in the lobby and arcade area because if a customer's movie is not ready to start, there is nowhere else to drink.

However, Bowen said the company is willing to limit beer and wine sales to the main concession stand and will issue wristbands to everyone who shows proper ID to receive an alcoholic beverage. That way, people can know who is legally allowed to consume an alcoholic beverage and who is not, he said.

Beer and wine would be in containers distinct from other drinks, and each alcohol container will hold no more than 16 ounces of beer or 9 ounces of wine, according to the restrictions passed by the planning commission. However, there is no limit on the number of alcoholic beverages an individual may purchase.

Domenick Barone, the district manager for Carmike, said the Carmike Chantilly 13 theater in Montgomery started offering beer and wine in August 2014, and the Carmike Wynnsong 14 in Auburn began the practice about a month ago. Now, the company wants to offer beer and wine in Hoover and Orange Beach, he said.

The company offers beer and wine at about 60 theaters across the country, he said.

So far, there have been no problems associated with people drinking alcoholic beverages, the Carmike officials said.

Carmike doesn’t expect to see people consuming a lot of beer and wine at the theater because of the prices of the beverages, Bowen said.

“We do not have people come and have many, many alcoholic beverages and get drunk and then go see a two-hour movie,” he said.

Councilman Derrick Murphy, during Monday’s council meeting, said he is pro-business, but he also wants to listen to public input before making a decision.

Bowen said Carmike is in the business of serving the public and would not be making this request if customers had not been asking for it.

Carmike’s request is for the movie theaters in the Patton Creek and The Village at Lee Branch shopping centers.

Council President Gene Smith asked if Carmike also would be requesting the same thing for the Carmike 10 discount theater on Lorna Road. Barone said likely not. The company typically has not asked to sell beer and wine at discount theaters in other states, he said.

The Hoover City Council is scheduled to vote on the request at its Jan. 17 meeting.

The Hoover Sun poll is still open for voting.