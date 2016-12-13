Poll: Should Hoover let Carmike Cinemas sell beer and wine in movie theaters?

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Carmike Cinemas

Should the Hoover City Council allow Carmike Cinemas to sell beer and wine at the company’s two movie theaters in the Patton Creek and The Village at Lee Branch shopping centers?

After the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission gave its approval (with some restrictions) Monday night, people started sounding off about the idea on the Hoover Sun Facebook page.

Some love the idea and say it should be fine as long as the theater does a thorough job of checking IDs. “I used to work at a theater, and people have been sneaking alcohol in for years. Might as well profit from it if you can,” one commenter said. “More tax dollars for Hoover.”

Beer and wine already is sold at places such as Chuck E. Cheese, which obviously is frequented by children, and has been sold at some movie theaters in the area in the past, commenters said.

Others say allowing alcoholic beverages in movie theaters will ruin the experience for children and families and only increase loud and obnoxious behavior among theater goers.

“There is no place for alcohol in a movie theater,” one commenter said. “If [you] want to drink, go to a bar!”

Another commenter said she said has nothing against alcohol in the right setting, “but sitting elbow to elbow with someone drinking during a movie that is supposed to be relaxing for me isn’t my choice of things to do.”

The Hoover City Council is scheduled to render a final decision on Jan. 17.

