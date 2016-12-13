Poll: Should Hoover let Carmike Cinemas sell beer and wine in movie theaters?

by

Should the Hoover City Council allow Carmike Cinemas to sell beer and wine at the company’s two movie theaters in the Patton Creek and The Village at Lee Branch shopping centers?

After the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission gave its approval (with some restrictions) Monday night, people started sounding off about the idea on the Hoover Sun Facebook page.

Some love the idea and say it should be fine as long as the theater does a thorough job of checking IDs. “I used to work at a theater, and people have been sneaking alcohol in for years. Might as well profit from it if you can,” one commenter said. “More tax dollars for Hoover.”

Beer and wine already is sold at places such as Chuck E. Cheese, which obviously is frequented by children, and has been sold at some movie theaters in the area in the past, commenters said.

Others say allowing alcoholic beverages in movie theaters will ruin the experience for children and families and only increase loud and obnoxious behavior among theater goers.

“There is no place for alcohol in a movie theater,” one commenter said. “If [you] want to drink, go to a bar!”

Another commenter said she said has nothing against alcohol in the right setting, “but sitting elbow to elbow with someone drinking during a movie that is supposed to be relaxing for me isn’t my choice of things to do.”

The Hoover City Council is scheduled to render a final decision on Jan. 17.

What do you think? Take our poll here and leave your comment below.

Click here to take the poll on a mobile device.

Tags

by

Comments (7)

Comment Feed

NO

There just is no place for alcohol at our movie theater. There are plenty of opportunities else where for those that choose to have a "cool one", but the movie theater isn't one of them.

MIKE 6 days ago

BIG NO!

Can't we just keep some things kid friendly? One of the best things we can do for our kids is model moderation. That means choosing some social activities to not drink at or during. When we tell our teen that they can have fun without alcohol at a party they are more likely to make a good choice because we have modeled that behavior. I'm also concerned about the safety of the parking lot and roadways. Of course there is also the issue of addiction. For most people 2 hours of not drinking is not a big deal, but we have so many that are dealing with addiction. This just seems like another stumbling block that will hurt families. Carmike Cinemas, please withdraw your request to sell alcohol in your theaters. Remaining alcohol free is what most of your customers want.

Cris 6 days ago

No

No, I do not want to have beer and wine sold at the movie theaters. I think the behavior of some would ruin the movie for others. I prefer to have a family-friendly environment where children are not exposed to adult issues. I know this request is based on additional profit for Carmike, but I think this is an inappropriate venue for alcoholic beverages in Hoover. Carmike theaters are where our family usually goes, but I would choose another theater if alcoholic beverages are sold at Carmike. Surely people can go two hours without a drink.

Kay Witt 7 days ago

Big No

Our society is alcohol saturated. If you want to drink, there are plenty of options. If you can't enjoy a movie without it, you've got a problem. I don't want to watch a movie with a lot of people drinking alcohol, and I will definitely avoid a theater that sells it.

George 7 days ago

Wine & beer

I'd vote yes. Have been to other cities that have movie theaters that sell wine & beer. These theaters have multiple screens like most & only serve alcohol in certain ones. It was separated from the kid/family movies & you had to be 21 to go where alcohol was served. And...it was served to you in your seat...not from a counter.

Barbara Miller 7 days ago

Votes

Please count this as two votes from our household. Also, I already subscribe to Hoover Happenings and do not want a second subscription coming in daily. Thank you. These theaters are family and kid-friendly venues. Would like to see them remain that way. If people need a place to drink and watch a movie in a theater, have a separate theater for that purpose.

Caleb Halstead 8 days ago

customers vote

Let the customers vote with their feet. If they want it they will come, if not, then they will quit going there.

Walt 8 days ago

See our full December issue

View Past Issues

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours