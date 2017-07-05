Police investigating robbery at Inverness CVS

Following a reported robbery at the CVS Pharmacy at Inverness Plaza, Hoover police are investigating and seeking more information about the suspect that was caught on security cameras.

The robbery took place Monday, June 3, around 1:25 p.m., according to a release from Lt. Keith Czeskleba. At that time, a white man reportedly entered the CVS and handed the cashier a note demanding Oxycodone. He did not show a weapon, but "kept one of his hands under his shirt, implying that he was armed," the release said.

The pharmacist gave the suspect a bag with iron and folic acid supplements, after which the suspect left, the release said. He got into a dark colored, small, four-door sedan and left the area.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case or who recognizes the suspect contacts Det. Daniel Lowe at 739-6762. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama 254-7777.