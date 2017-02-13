Police investigating after pedestrian hit, killed by train

× Expand Police Ride-Along

A male pedestrian was hit by a train on Sunday, Feb. 12 and Hoover Police are investigating the incident, according to a release from Hoover Police Department.

The Hoover 911 Center received a call from CSX Transportation reporting one of their trains hit a pedestrian near a tunnel in the area of South Shades Crest Road and Brocks Gap Parkway. The call came in around 6:33 p.m., and police and fire department personnel located the victim's body around 7:39 p.m.

The tunnel where the incident occurred runs underneath South Shades Crest Road, and there is rough terrain and a steep embankment off of South Shades Crest Road, said Capt. Gregg Rector.

"The terrain is extremely rough," Rector said. "The fire department and police officers had a difficult time finding an area they could access."

There are also no roads that lead to the tunnel, Rector said, and that led to the span of time between the time of the call and the location of the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the time his body was located, Rector said.

Detectives are investigating what led to the incident, according to the release, and no information on the victim's identity is available at this time. The victim's body will be taken to the Jefferson County Coroner on Sunday night, and Rector said they hope to have a positive identification on Monday, Feb. 12.