Open house: 8-26-18

701 Mill Springs Ln
Hoover
MLS #817969
4 Bed 4.5 Bath
Tony Colbaugh,
Colbaugh Realty
205.908.7701
4419 Heritage Park Dr
MLS# 826216
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$659,000
Mallory Chambers, RealtySouth, 205-441-0472
427 Heatherwood Forest Cir
Hoover
MLS# 826608
5 beds, 4.5 baths
$479,000
Bo Hale, RealtySouth, 205-613-2415
1415 Scout Trc
MLS# 823987
4 beds, 4.5 baths
$467,500
Stephanie Byrne, RealtySouth, 205-907-8362
5501 Lake Cyrus Ln
Hoover
MLS# 801944
4 beds, 3.5 baths
$455,900
Gwen Vinzant, RealtySouth, 205-222-4750
Scott Underwood, RealtySouth, 205-965-3631
4491 Tuckahoe Ln
MLS# 821621
5 beds, 3 baths
$432,500
Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316
2114 Baneberry Dr
MLS# 825555
5 beds, 3.5 baths
$384,900
Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446
53 Shades Crest Rd
MLS# 820578
3 beds, 2.5 baths
$275,000
Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 717-814-2170
3418 Sawyer Dr., Ross Bridge
MLS # 823643
$ 352,000
Open 2 - 4 pm on 08-26-2018
4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651
Hosted by Jill Goldblatt, 205-369-4920
3459 Sawyer Dr., Ross Bridge
MLS # 825002
$ 350,000
Open 2 - 4 pm on 08-26-2018
4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath
Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651
Hosted by Dave Taylor, 205-704-0116
1036 Southlake Cove, Southlake
MLS # 826670
$ 498,500
Open 2 - 4 pm on 08-26-2018
4 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath
Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651
Hosted by Greg Mewborne, 205-229-0308
3421 Loch Ridge Trail
MLS #822128 $219,900
4 Bedroom / 3 Bath
Meagan Phillips, LAH-Homewood
205.602.7929
1447 Alford Avenue
Bluff Park
MLS #810334 $265,000
5 Bedroom / 3 Bath
Jennifer Ropa, LAH-Homewood
205.475.5439
Open 1-3 pm
2370 Village Center Street
Ross Bridge - Hoover
MLS #826867 $330,000
3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath
Michael Thomason, LAH-Homewood
205.873.3094