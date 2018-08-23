Open house: 8-26-18

701 Mill Springs Ln

Hoover

MLS #817969

4 Bed 4.5 Bath

Tony Colbaugh,

Colbaugh Realty

205.908.7701

4419 Heritage Park Dr

Hoover

MLS# 826216

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$659,000

Mallory Chambers, RealtySouth, 205-441-0472

427 Heatherwood Forest Cir

Hoover

MLS# 826608

5 beds, 4.5 baths

$479,000

Bo Hale, RealtySouth, 205-613-2415

1415 Scout Trc

Hoover

MLS# 823987

4 beds, 4.5 baths

$467,500

Stephanie Byrne, RealtySouth, 205-907-8362

5501 Lake Cyrus Ln

Hoover

MLS# 801944

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$455,900

Gwen Vinzant, RealtySouth, 205-222-4750

Scott Underwood, RealtySouth, 205-965-3631

4491 Tuckahoe Ln

Hoover

MLS# 821621

5 beds, 3 baths

$432,500

Susette Clark-Walker, RealtySouth, 205-370-0316

2114 Baneberry Dr

Hoover

MLS# 825555

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$384,900

Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

53 Shades Crest Rd

Hoover

MLS# 820578

3 beds, 2.5 baths

$275,000

Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 717-814-2170

3418 Sawyer Dr., Ross Bridge

MLS # 823643

$ 352,000

Open 2 - 4 pm on 08-26-2018

4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath

Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651

Hosted by Jill Goldblatt, 205-369-4920

3459 Sawyer Dr., Ross Bridge

MLS # 825002

$ 350,000

Open 2 - 4 pm on 08-26-2018

4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath

Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651

Hosted by Dave Taylor, 205-704-0116

1036 Southlake Cove, Southlake

MLS # 826670

$ 498,500

Open 2 - 4 pm on 08-26-2018

4 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath

Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651

Hosted by Greg Mewborne, 205-229-0308

3421 Loch Ridge Trail

Hoover

MLS #822128   $219,900

4 Bedroom / 3 Bath

Meagan Phillips, LAH-Homewood

205.602.7929

1447 Alford Avenue

Bluff Park

MLS #810334   $265,000

5 Bedroom / 3 Bath

Jennifer Ropa, LAH-Homewood

205.475.5439

Open 1-3 pm 

2370 Village Center Street

Ross Bridge - Hoover

MLS #826867   $330,000

3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath

Michael Thomason, LAH-Homewood

205.873.3094

