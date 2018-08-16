Open house: 8-19-18

1034 Lake Point Lane

Hoover

$374,900

MLS# 819781

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths

Martha Fowler 251-378-1759

1024 Danberry Ln

Hoover

MLS# 823193

4 beds, 3 baths

$624,240

Sherry Best & Matt Robinson, RealtySouth, 205-540-7171

1520 Scout Ridge Dr

Hoover

MLS# 820681

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$599,500

Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875

1415 Scout Trc

Hoover

MLS# 823987

4 beds, 4.5 baths

$467,500

Stephanie Byrne, RealtySouth, 205-907-8362

53 Shades Crest Rd

Hoover

MLS# 820578

3 beds, 2.5 baths

$275,000

Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 717-814-2170

3981 James Hill Place

Hoover/Ross Bridge

MLS#: 824914

$399,000

4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths

Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025

Hoover August 2018

