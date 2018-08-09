Open house: 8-12-18

3459 Sawyer Dr., Sawyer Trail

OPEN HOUSE 08-12-2018  2 - 4pm

MLS # 825002

$350,000

4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths

Patti Schreiner listing 205-222-5651

Hosted by Dave Taylor 205-704-0116

2209 Lynnchester Cir.

Hoover, AL 35216

5BR 2BA

MLS# 819634

Listed by Christina Lowry James

Hosted by Anne Banks

Sunday, August 12 from 2 to 4 pm

3404 Hurricane Road

Hoover

$258,000

MLS# 825659

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths

Dionne Lovett 205-370-8580

3418 Sawyer Dr., Sawyer Trail

Open Sunday 08-12-2018 2 - 4pm

MLS # 823643

New Price $352,000

4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths

Patti Schreiner 205-222-5651

278 Highland Park Drive

Hoover

$519,000

MLS# 811259

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths

Scott Peterson 352-502-6475

2114 Baneberry Dr

Hoover

MLS# 825555

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$384,900

Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

5211 Park Side Cir

Hoover

MLS# 825019

4 beds, 2.5 baths

$340,000

Karen Little, RealtySouth, 205-401-5864

190 Redwood Ln

Hoover

MLS# 823514

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$339,900

Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686

725 Whippoorwill Dr

Hoover

MLS# 822990

4 beds, 3 baths

$315,000

Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

53 Shades Crest Rd

Hoover

MLS# 820578

3 beds, 2.5 baths

$298,000

Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 205-814-2170

1146 Riverchase Pkwy

Hoover

MLS# 825201

4 beds, 3 baths

$279,900

Kim Rohloff, RealtySouth, 205-396-8446

429 Matzek Dr

Hoover

MLS# 824194

3 beds, 2 baths

$209,900

Susie Helton, RealtySouth, 205-903-3686

Hoover August 2018

