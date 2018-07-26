Open house: 7-29-18

1520 Scout Ridge Dr

Hoover

MLS# 820681

5 beds, 3.5 baths

$619,900

Joyce Watson, RealtySouth, 205-706-4875

4483 Tuckahoe Lane

Hoover - Ross Bridge

Coming Soon!!   $450,000

5 Bedroom / 4 Bath

Anna Frances Bradley,  205.283.3398

1264 Legacy Drive

Hoover

$729,000

MLS# 822830

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths

Trey Davis 205-283-7963

3004 Shandwick Ct

Hoover

MLS# 816335

4 beds, 3.5 baths

$459,900

Julie Kim, RealtySouth, 205-222-9000

2457 Northampton Dr

Hoover

MLS# 822313

4 beds, 3 baths

$445,000

Kelli Gunnells, RealtySouth, 205-281-8545

53 Shades Crest Rd

Hoover

MLS# 820578

3 beds, 2.5 baths

$305,000

Gina Musser, RealtySouth, 717-814-2170

662 Restoration Dr

Hoover

MLS# 817632

4 beds, 4.5 baths

$549,900

Debbie Catanzano, RealtySouth, 205-540-0455

3418 Sawyer Dr.,  Sawyer Trail

NEW LISTING  MLS #823643

$355,000

4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths

Open House 07-29-18, 2 - 4pm

Patti Schreiner listing, 205-222-5651

Hosted by Dave Taylor 205-704-0116

