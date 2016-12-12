One arrest made in Southpark Drive shooting, one suspect at large

A 19-year-old Montgomery resident has been arrested and charged following a shooting that occurred Dec. 8 in front of InTown Suites on Southpark Drive, according to a release from Hoover Police.

Alonzo Dunra Rawlinson has been charged in Shelby County with first degree assault, first degree robbery and first degree theft of property following the reported shooting and carjacking, and a second suspect is still at large. Rawlinson’s total bond was set at $120,000.

Police said on Dec. 8, a 28-year-old man from Double Springs was shot in the leg after he and a friend drove to Montgomery to pick up two male acquaintances and bring them to the Hoover area. After stopping in Pelham, one of the acquaintances reportedly pulled a handgun and demanded property from the 28-year-old driver.

The driver pulled in front of InTown Suites, and the individual with the gun shot him in the leg, according to police. Both suspects then left the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery.

A statewide alert regarding the vehicle was issued, and Montgomery Police recovered the car on Friday, Dec. 9. Rawlinson was driving the vehicle when police stopped him, and that information was relayed to Hoover police. Hoover detectives met with the victim, who then identified Rawlinson as the person who shot him and stole the car.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said he commends Hoover detectives and Montgomery officers for their work in finding the car quickly and arresting the driver.

“We were confident that we would solve this case and now we have the shooter behind bars,” Derzis said. “When you commit this type of crime in our city, you will be held accountable.”

In addition to the charges through the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Rawlinson was charged with first degree receiving stolen property in Montgomery County. He is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail and will be transferred to Shelby County Jail after posting bond on that charge.

The second suspect is still at large, and anyone with information is encouraged to call Sgt. Clint Blackmon at 444-7582. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 254-7777.