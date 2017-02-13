New Subaru dealership planned for Alabama 150, shopping center for Alabama 119

× Expand Subaru log

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission tonight approved a resurvey of land along John Hawkins Parkway to make way for a new Subaru dealership and recommended rezoning 1.75 acres along Alabama 119 for a small strip shopping center.

The Subaru dealership is being planned by Hendrick Automotive on 2.85 acres to the east of Galleria Trace Plaza, but not many details were available about it Monday night.

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Subaru dealership site Hendrick Automotive is planning to build a Subaru car dealership on John Hawkins Parkway.

The small strip shopping center on Alabama 119 is being proposed for 1.75 acres between the Meadow Brook post office and an existing office building, Hoover planning consultant Bob House said.

The plan is to put a 9,200-square-foot building on a triangle of land across from the Old Brook Place neighborhood, said Todd Thompson of the Gonzalez-Strength & Associates engineering firm.

× Expand Map provided by city of Hoover 119 Partners shopping center map 119 Partners II wants to put a 9,200-square-foot strip shopping center along Alabama 119 between the Meadow Brook post office and an office building, about a quarter-mile away from U.S. 280.

119 Partners II, the owner of the property, has an optometrist interested in locating there and plans to build space for several other retail businesses, said Norman Tynes, executive vice president of Harbert Realty Services.

The owners hope to begin construction within six months and have it built five to six months after that, Tynes said. “We’d love to have it done by Christmas,” he said.

Residents of Old Brook Place in the past have objected to commercial development on that property, House said. However, no one objected to the new proposal tonight.

Thompson said the new shopping center would be 250 feet east of the entrance to Old Brook Place and 400 feet east of the entrance to a nearby apartment complex.

Residents of those communities would not be staring it as they exit their communities, he said.

119 Partners is asking that the land be rezoned from a preferred commercial office district to a community business district to accommodate the shopping center. The rezoning request now goes to the Hoover City Council for consideration.

× Expand Layout provided by city of Hoover 119 Partners shopping center layout This is the proposed layout for the 9,200-square-foot shopping center planned by 119 Partners II on 1.75 acres off Alabama 119 just north of the Meadow Brook post office.

In other business tonight, the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission: