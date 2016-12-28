New street lights coming to parts of U.S. 31 in Hoover

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson U.S. 31 near Ala 150 12-27-16 Traffic flows along U.S. 31 near its intersection with John Hawkins Parkway on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

It’s going to get brighter at nighttime on parts of U.S. 31 in Hoover in 2017.

The city is getting ready to erect new street lights on U.S. 31 between the Cahaba River and Patton Chapel Road, said Tim Westhoven, the city’s chief operations officer.

The Hoover City Council last week authorized Mayor Frank Brocato to enter agreements with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the project, and the city hopes to award a contract for the work by the end of January, Westhoven said.

The project is expected to cost about $1 million, he said. The federal government will pick up 80 percent of the cost, and the city of Hoover will chip in 20 percent (expected to be about $200,000), he said.

The recent widening of U.S. 31 along that stretch of the highway wiped out a lot of the street lights that were there, Westhoven said. That stretch of road covers almost two miles.