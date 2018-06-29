New inclusive playground to bring ‘play value’ to Hoover, metro area

× 1 of 2 Expand Renderings courtesy of city of Hoover. The playground space will include a structure for ages 2-5, also with accessible features. × 2 of 2 Expand Renderings courtesy of city of Hoover. A new playground structure for ages 5-12 will include elements that are accessible by mobility devices, including a large interactive clubhouse, providing “play value” for children of all abilities. Prev Next

A new place for play is coming to the city of Hoover.

Next door to the Hoover Met, the city is constructing a 22,000-square-foot playground and splash pad. The $2 million project, however, is not a typical playground, said Dee Nance, community services officer for the city of Hoover. It’s inclusive.

“This isn’t unique just because it’s big, but it’s unique because of all the aspects that it includes for [the] hearing impaired, for children with autism, for people of all abilities,” Nance said. “The other part is there are some pieces that are not accessible, but that’s OK. … It’s not a park for people with disabilities. It’s a park.”

The 15,000-square-foot playground area will include two main play structures — for ages 2-5 and 5-12 — and items for children of all abilities, including adaptive swings for individuals who use wheelchairs, accessible ramps and instruments with special mallets for easier gripping, as well as other items.

“It is inclusive, but the bigger thing is it’s universal,” Nance said. “With that idea, it serves all people, all ages, all abilities. That means that Dad that’s a wheelchair user and has a 2-year-old daughter that wants to go up and down the ramps, he can go and be on the ramps with her. It means that Grandma that has an assisted device can go to the park and take her grandchildren.”

One of the most exciting items, Mayor Frank Brocato said, is a zip line with two swings — one a circular disk seat and the other an adaptive seat for those with mobility devices.

“Just to think that a youngster can get onto a zipline, that’s strapped into a wheelchair all day long, is just about the most exciting thing I’ve ever heard,” Brocato said.

The idea for the project started about 18 months ago, Nance said, when Brocato was approached with the idea. Resident Dustin Chandler, whose daughter Carly was born with a rare disorder called CDKL5, told Brocato that while there are inclusive items on playgrounds, there is nothing like this in the state.

There were already plans — and a budgeted $775,000 — for a smaller playground by the Hoover Met, Brocato said, so they chose to turn that project into an inclusive playground.

“It’s going to give children with all sorts of physical and mental disabilities, mental and emotional disabilities, an opportunity to play with their siblings and friends,” he said. “That was just so important to us to be able to provide that type of environment for these veryspecial children.”

Nance said the playground will provide “play value” to all children. The fact that able-bodied children and kids with disabilities can play side by side, she said, is exciting.

“If our kids are out there with disabilities and kids without disabilities, then they learn about each other and they learn social skills and they aren’t afraid of other people and they just learn to accept other people because everyone has abilities,” she said. “That’s what I hope, anyway.”

The area will also include spaces to accommodate more than just play. There will be an on-site restroom with an adult-sized changing table, to help families with members who are dependent on care, Nance said. This will allow families to use that changing area in the case of an accident, rather than have to go home.

The $2 million project will be constructed with a combination of public and private funds, Brocato said. The city will contribute the $775,000 originally budgeted for another playground project, in addition to $400,000 from the Jefferson County Commission, $600,000 from state legislators and donations from Regions Bank and Iberia Bank. All donor will be recognized on a “Giving Garden” sculpture in the center of the park.

As of press time, there was no opening date for the playground, but Nance said it should be open before November 2018. The splash pad will open in the summer of 2019.