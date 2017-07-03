Most public buildings in Hoover closed Tuesday for 2017 Fourth of July holiday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Recreation Center May 2017 Hoover Recreation Center

Most public buildings in the city of Hoover will be closed Tuesday for the 2017 Fourth of July holiday.

Facilities that will be closed include:

Hoover city offices, including Municipal Center and Public Safety Center

Hoover Public Library

Hoover Recreation Center

Finley Center

Aldridge Gardens offices

Hoover Senior Center

Jefferson County offices (including Hoover satellite revenue office)

Shelby County offices (including Inverness license office)

Alabama Department of Revenue Jefferson-Shelby Taxpayer Service Center at Hoover Public Safety Center

Hoover City Schools

U.S. post offices (including Bluff Park, Riverchase and Shannon)

There will be no garbage pickup for Hoover residents or businesses on Tuesday. Garbage pickup for Tuesday and the rest of the week will be delayed by one day. Recycling pickup for residents will be on Thursday instead of Wednesday.