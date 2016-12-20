Most public buildings in Hoover closed Friday through Monday for Christmas 2016

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Municipal Center Dec 2015 The Hoover Municipal Center in Hoover, Alabama

Most public buildings in Hoover will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26, due to the Christmas holiday and reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

That includes the Hoover Municipal Center, Hoover Public Library and city offices in the Hoover Public Safety Center.

The Hoover Recreation Center will be open regular hours Friday (5 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday (Christmas Eve). The Rec Center will be closed all day on Sunday (Christmas Day) and reopen on Monday, Dec. 26, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Regular Rec Center hours will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Jefferson and Shelby county offices, including the Hoover satellite office of the Jefferson County Department of Revenue, will be closed Friday through Monday and reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The Alabama Department of Revenue’s Jefferson and Shelby County Taxpayer Service Center at the Hoover Public Safety Center will be open regular hours Friday (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) but will be closed Saturday through Monday and reopen for business on Tuesday.

Hoover public schools dismissed students for winter break on Friday, Dec. 16.

There will be no changes in the schedule for pickup of garbage and recyclables for Hoover residents.