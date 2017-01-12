Most government buildings in Hoover closed for 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

Photo by Jon Anderson
Hoover Public Library sign
A sign welcomes people to the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama.
Most government buildings in Hoover will be closed Monday for the 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, with the Hoover Recreation Center as one exception.
The Hoover Recreation Center will be open normal Monday hours of 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Aldridge Gardens will be open to the public, but offices there will be closed.
Also, Santek/Waste Services of Alabama will maintain its regular Monday garbage pickup, according to the Hoover Public Works Department.
The following buildings will be closed Monday for the holiday:
- Hoover City Schools (and offices)
- Hoover Municipal Center and city offices in the Hoover Public Safety Center
- Hoover Public Library
- Jefferson County offices (including Hoover satellite office in the Hoover Court shopping center)
- Shelby County offices (including Inverness license office, but excluding the Shelby County Highway Department)
- Alabama Department of Revenue Jefferson-Shelby Taxpayer Service Center at Hoover Public Safety Center