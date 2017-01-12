Most government buildings in Hoover closed for 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Public Library sign A sign welcomes people to the Hoover Public Library in Hoover, Alabama.

Most government buildings in Hoover will be closed Monday for the 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, with the Hoover Recreation Center as one exception.

The Hoover Recreation Center will be open normal Monday hours of 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Aldridge Gardens will be open to the public, but offices there will be closed.

Also, Santek/Waste Services of Alabama will maintain its regular Monday garbage pickup, according to the Hoover Public Works Department.

The following buildings will be closed Monday for the holiday: