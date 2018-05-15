Death of Memphis man dropped off at Birmingham hospital linked to Hoover homicide, police say

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police

Hoover police say the death of a 25-year-old Memphis man who was dropped off at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham this past Friday morning with a gunshot wound appears to be related to the homicide that occurred in Hoover the same morning.

“Our detectives were aware very early into our investigation that a gunshot victim was dropped off at Princeton Baptist Medical Center about 90 minutes after our homicide occurred,” Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said. “We’ve been working with Birmingham detectives, and evidence certainly suggests that both of the deceased individuals were shot at The Cliffs at Rocky Ridge Apartments. We’ll be taking the lead investigative role in both cases and attempting to sort out exactly what transpired.”

The man dropped off at Princeton was identified as 25-year-old Christopher Maurice Bryant of Memphis.

At 3:38 a.m. Friday, someone called Hoover 911 to report shots fired near the 700 building of The Cliffs at Rocky Ridge apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Tavarius Jamal Bryant, who lives in the 700 building, suffering from a gunshot wound, and Hoover paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Though the two deceased men share the same last name, Czeskleba said there is no evidence they are related.

Police on Friday said evidence suggested Bryant was armed and able to return shots toward his assailant, but it was not known at the time whether his assailant or assailants received any injuries. Police have not indicated whether the Memphis man was one of the Hoover man’s assailants.

Czeskleba said police know others were involved in the shooting, and they believe they are making progress in the investigation. They believe Tavarius Bryant was targeted and do not believe there is a threat to the general public, he said.

“We also know that some of those with knowledge of the case know exactly what happened,” he said.

Police ask anyone with information about the shootings to call Sgt. Matt Savage at 205-739-6780. Tipsters may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

These two killings are Hoover’s first and second homicides of the year.